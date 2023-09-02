The Texas State Bobcats (0-0) will try to defy oddsmakers when they play the Baylor Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as an overwhelming 27.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 60.5 for the contest.

Offensively, Baylor ranked 38th in the FBS with 32.2 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 67th in points allowed (371 points allowed per contest). Texas State ranked 23rd-worst in scoring offense last season (21.1 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 63rd with 26.3 points allowed per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas State vs. Baylor Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Baylor vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Baylor -27.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Looking to place a bet on Texas State vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State went 5-7-0 ATS last year.

The Bobcats did not cover the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Texas State and its opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times last season.

Last season, Texas State was the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

Texas State played as an underdog of +1400 or more once last season and lost that game.

Bet on Texas State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Texas State Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Layne Hatcher passed for 2,654 yards (221.2 yards per game) while posting 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 61.9% completion percentage.

As part of the running attack, Lincoln Pare ran for 760 yards and five touchdowns on 4.4 YPC.

As a pass-catcher, Pare totaled 29 catches (on 35 targets) for 229 yards and one touchdown.

Last year Ashtyn Hawkins caught 55 balls on 73 targets for 582 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a key cog in the passing game, Javen Banks tallied 271 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 19 catches.

On defense Sione Tupou, who was on the field for 12 games, recorded 55 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

With 45 tackles, 10 TFL, and five sacks in 12 games, Levi Bell was a significant player on defense last season.

Tory Spears was on the field for 12 games and amassed one interception to go along with 58 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

An important player on defense, Jordan Revels had 44 tackles, four TFL, and 4.5 sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.