The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) square off against the New Mexico Lobos (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 38.5 points. The over/under is 49 in the outing.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico matchup.

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Texas A&M won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

New Mexico won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Texas A&M & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 New Mexico To Win the MWC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

