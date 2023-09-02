The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) are a massive 38.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the New Mexico Lobos (0-0). The point total is set at 49.

Texas A&M put up 361.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 92nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 52nd, allowing 365.2 yards per game. While New Mexico's defense ranked 60th with 26.0 points allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (13.1 points per game).

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: College Station, Texas

Venue: Kyle Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M vs New Mexico Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -38.5 -105 -115 49 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Week 1 SEC Betting Trends

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M's record against the spread last year was 4-7-1.

Last season, five of Texas A&M's 12 games hit the over.

Texas A&M won three of the six games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (50%).

The Lobos have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +2000 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

On the ground, Devon Achane had eight touchdowns and 1,102 yards (91.8 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Achane scored three touchdowns, with 36 receptions for 196 yards.

Muhsin Muhammad III had 38 receptions for 610 yards (50.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Haynes King threw for 1,220 yards (101.7 per game), completing 55.6% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games a season ago.

On the ground, King scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In 12 games, Conner Weigman passed for 896 yards (74.7 per game), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 55.3%.

As a playmaker on defense, Chris Russell compiled 43 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games last year.

Antonio Johnson delivered 1.0 sack to go with 3.0 TFL and 47 tackles in 12 games.

McKinnley Jackson picked up 2.0 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL and 32 tackles a season ago.

In 2022, Demani Richardson had one interception in addition to 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

