The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will look to upset the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 64 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

TCU won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Horned Frogs won their only game last season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Colorado won just two games against the spread last season.

The Buffaloes were an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season seven times and failed to cover in all seven games.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.