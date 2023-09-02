The McNeese Cowboys (0-0) visit the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) at Cowboy Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Offensively, McNeese ranked 85th in the FCS with 22.6 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 88th in points allowed (417.6 points allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Tarleton State ranked 37th in the FCS with 31 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 63rd in points allowed (391.8 points allowed per contest).

Tarleton State vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Tarleton State vs. McNeese Key Statistics (2022)

Tarleton State McNeese 437.2 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.3 (81st) 391.8 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.6 (87th) 175.6 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.7 (22nd) 261.5 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.5 (121st) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders (2022)

Beau Allen threw for 2,830 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.

Derrel Kelley III averaged 92.1 rushing yards per game and scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Ontario Douglas ran for three touchdowns on 294 yards a year ago.

Darius Cooper averaged 96 receiving yards and grabbed nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jaden Smith caught 48 passes last season on his way to 827 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Gabe Douglas caught 14 passes on his way to 288 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

McNeese Stats Leaders (2022)

Knox Kadum's previous season stat line: 964 passing yards (87.6 per game), 81-for-162 (50%), six touchdowns and 10 picks.

Last season Deonta McMahon went to work rushing, for 1,402 yards on 189 carries (127.5 yards per game) with 12 touchdowns. McMahon also collected 22 catches for 210 yards and two TDs.

D'Angelo Durham ran for 340 yards on 35 carries (30.9 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Mason Pierce grabbed 39 passes (on 27 targets) for 498 yards (45.3 per game). He also found the end zone two times.

Jon McCall's stat line last year: 204 receiving yards, 12 catches, one touchdown, on eight targets.

