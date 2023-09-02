The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) are massive 20.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the SMU Mustangs (0-0). The point total is 66.5.

SMU sported the 14th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (472.8 yards per game), but it ranked 22nd-worst defensively (431.4 yards allowed per game). Things have been going well for Louisiana Tech on both offense and defense, as it is averaging 22 points per game (eighth-best) and surrendering just 17 points per game (third-best).

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: University Park, Texas

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

TV Channel: ESPNU

SMU vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -20.5 -110 -110 66.5 -110 -110 -1100 +675

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU had five wins in 13 games against the spread last year.

The Mustangs did not cover the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

There were five SMU games (out of 13) that went over the total last season.

SMU won 85.7% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-1).

The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +675.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

SMU Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai passed for 3,524 yards (271.1 per game), completing 65% of his passes, with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games last year.

On the ground, Mordecai scored two touchdowns and accumulated 100 yards.

In the passing game, Rashee Rice scored 10 TDs, catching 96 balls for 1,355 yards (104.2 per game).

Tyler Lavine ran for 642 yards (49.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Jordan Kerley scored six TDs, catching 37 balls for 588 yards (45.2 per game).

Nick Roberts had three interceptions to go with 50 tackles and three passes defended last year.

In 13 games in 2022, Nelson Paul registered 39 tackles, five TFL, and five sacks.

Jimmy Phillips Jr. put up one sack to go along with his four TFL and 67 tackles a season ago.

Shanon Reid posted two interceptions to go with 43 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in 13 games played.

