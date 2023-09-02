Sam Huff is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota TwinsSeptember 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Huff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Sam Huff At The Plate

  • Huff is batting .237 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • In six of 15 games this year (40.0%), Huff has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Huff has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in three of 15 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Twins

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
.364 AVG .185
.417 OBP .214
.455 SLG .333
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
3/1 K/BB 12/1
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Keuchel gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 3.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.