According to our computer projections, the Texas Longhorns will beat the Rice Owls when the two teams match up at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Texas vs. Rice? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Rice vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (-35.5) Toss Up (58.5) Texas 48, Rice 9

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 AAC Predictions

Rice Betting Info (2022)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 4.8% chance to win.

The Owls won seven games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

The Owls and their opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times last year.

The over/under for this game is 3.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Rice games last season (54.7).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

The Longhorns compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Texas covered every time (1-0) as a 35.5-point or higher favorite last year.

Longhorns games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Texas games last season was 60.2, 1.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Owls vs. Longhorns 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.5 21.6 31.7 19.3 39.3 29.8 Rice 25.2 34.2 30.0 30.3 20.7 37.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.