Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will take the field on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Jordan Montgomery, who is the named starter for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in MLB play with 185 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in baseball, slugging .453.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (739 total runs).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.232).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Montgomery is trying to collect his 17th quality start of the season.

Montgomery will try to extend a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.