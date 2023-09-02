Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (75-59) and Minnesota Twins (70-65) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on September 2.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (8-10) versus the Twins and Dallas Keuchel (1-1).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 53, or 59.6%, of the 89 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 15-6, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 739 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

