The California Golden Bears (0-0) visit the North Texas Mean Green (0-0) at Apogee Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Cal averaged 23.9 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 96th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 79th, surrendering 27.8 points per game. North Texas struggled on defense, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS (460.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked 21st-best on the offensive side of the ball, putting up 461.8 yards per game.

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Texas vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

North Texas vs. Cal Key Statistics (2022)

North Texas Cal 461.8 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.6 (97th) 460.4 (131st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (90th) 199.9 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.5 (122nd) 261.9 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.1 (31st) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (13th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

North Texas Stats Leaders (2022)

Austin Aune threw for an average of 253.4 passing yards per outing and threw for 33 touchdowns last season.

Ayo Adeyi racked up four rushing touchdowns on 57.6 yards per game last season.

Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for 755 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Roderic Burns averaged 48.3 receiving yards and racked up one receiving touchdown over the course of the 2022 season.

Jyaire Shorter caught 23 passes last season on his way to 628 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

Var'Keyes Gumms hauled in 34 passes on his way to 458 receiving yards and five touchdowns a season ago.

Cal Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Jack Plummer had 3,096 passing yards (258 per game), a 62.5% completion percentage, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Last season, Jaydn Ott ran for 896 yards on 169 carries (74.7 yards per game) and scored eight times. Ott also collected 46 catches for 322 yards and three scores.

DeCarlos Brooks put up 250 rushing yards on 59 carries and one touchdown last season.

In the previous season, Jeremiah Hunter grabbed 60 passes (on 91 targets) for 965 yards (80.4 per game). He also found the end zone five times.

J.Michael Sturdivant amassed 755 yards on 65 grabs with seven touchdowns. He was targeted 108 times, and averaged 62.9 receiving yards per game.

Mavin Anderson hauled in 37 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 31 yards per game last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cal or North Texas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.