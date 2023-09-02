The Houston Cougars (0-0) are only 2-point underdogs against the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The contest has an over/under of 59.5.

UTSA ranked 74th in total defense last season (387.6 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 476 total yards per game. Houston struggled defensively last season, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS (32.2 points allowed per game). However, it ranked 16th-best on the other side of the ball, totaling 36.1 points per game.

Houston vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UTSA vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -2 -110 -110 59.5 -115 -105 -125 +105

Week 1 Big 12 Betting Trends

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover eight times.

The Cougars covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

Last season, nine Houston games went over the point total.

Houston was an underdog four times last season and won twice.

Last season, Houston won one of its three games when it was the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Houston Stats Leaders

In addition to his 4,069 passing yards and 67.4% completion percentage last season, Clayton Tune threw for 40 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Tune made a difference with his legs, too, rushing for 547 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games, Nathaniel Dell was targeted 155 times, leading to 109 receptions, 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 13 games last year, Matthew Golden converted 58 targets into 38 receptions, 571 yards and seven touchdowns.

As an important contributor in the passing attack, KeSean Carter amassed 619 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 40 receptions.

Last season Gervarrius Owens totaled 72 tackles and one interception in 13 games.

D'Anthony Jones accumulated five sacks to go along with eight TFL and 36 tackles in 13 games.

Donavan Mutin helped on defense with 73 tackles, four TFL, and one pass defended in 13 games.

With four sacks to go along with five TFL, 34 tackles, and one interception, Nelson Ceaser made a big impact on D.

