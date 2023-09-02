Baylor vs. Texas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas State Bobcats (0-0) will look to upset the Baylor Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Texas State matchup.
Baylor vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Baylor vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-27.5)
|61.5
|-5000
|+1400
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-27.5)
|62
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-27.5)
|61.5
|-4500
|+1600
|PointsBet
|Baylor (-26.5)
|-
|-3333
|+1250
|Tipico
|Baylor (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
Baylor vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Baylor went 7-6-0 ATS last season.
- The Bears won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
- Texas State put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.
- The Bobcats were an underdog by 27.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
