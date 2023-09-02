Adolis García vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Dallas Keuchel. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 25 doubles, 32 home runs and 55 walks while batting .247.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- In 62.3% of his 130 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 21.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 55 games this season (42.3%), including 25 games with more than one RBI (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 63 of 130 games this season, and more than once 25 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.281
|AVG
|.216
|.365
|OBP
|.290
|.600
|SLG
|.394
|33
|XBH
|24
|21
|HR
|11
|56
|RBI
|41
|65/28
|K/BB
|87/27
|3
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Keuchel (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
