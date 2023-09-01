Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with nine games involving teams from the SWAC on the early-season docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Grambling Tigers vs. Hampton Pirates 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo) Central State (OH) Marauders vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Southern Jaguars at Alabama State Hornets 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network+ Alcorn State Braves at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Memphis Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Prairie View A&M Panthers at Texas Southern Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Jackson State Tigers vs. Florida A&M Rattlers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

