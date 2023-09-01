In the series opener on Friday, September 1, Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (75-58) as they square off against the Minnesota Twins (69-65), who will counter with Joe Ryan. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Twins have +130 odds to win. An 8-run total is set for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.71 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.33 ERA)

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 88 games this season and won 53 (60.2%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 27-16 (winning 62.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have won in 16, or 38.1%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Twins have won three of eight games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+120) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+300)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 3rd

