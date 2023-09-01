On Friday, Nate Lowe (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .282 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 75 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last games.

Lowe has had a hit in 101 of 132 games this season (76.5%), including multiple hits 38 times (28.8%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 37.1% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 67 .296 AVG .270 .378 OBP .372 .508 SLG .393 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 43 RBI 27 67/32 K/BB 64/43 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings