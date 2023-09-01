Nate Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Nate Lowe (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .282 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 75 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last games.
- Lowe has had a hit in 101 of 132 games this season (76.5%), including multiple hits 38 times (28.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.1% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|67
|.296
|AVG
|.270
|.378
|OBP
|.372
|.508
|SLG
|.393
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|27
|67/32
|K/BB
|64/43
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (9-8) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
