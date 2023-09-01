Mitch Garver vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Mitch Garver (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .273 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.3% of his games this season, Garver has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.269
|AVG
|.278
|.347
|OBP
|.381
|.491
|SLG
|.536
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|19
|37/13
|K/BB
|24/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Ryan aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.33 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.