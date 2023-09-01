Jonah Heim vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 126 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .268.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 101 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.
- He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 101), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 101 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.272
|AVG
|.265
|.330
|OBP
|.322
|.533
|SLG
|.381
|25
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|4
|40
|RBI
|36
|39/15
|K/BB
|34/16
|0
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
