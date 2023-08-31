Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 1 of the college football campaign is upon us, with eight games involving teams from the Southland on the early-season schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Sacramento State Hornets at Nicholls State Colonels
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UC Davis Aggies at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Idaho Vandals at Lamar Cardinals
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at Houston Christian Huskies
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tarleton State Texans at McNeese Cowboys
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northwestern State Demons at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|8:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at UTEP Miners
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
