Nate Lowe vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mets.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 145 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Lowe is batting .350 during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.3% of his 131 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 131), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 49 games this year (37.4%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 58 times this season (44.3%), including 16 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.296
|AVG
|.269
|.378
|OBP
|.368
|.508
|SLG
|.394
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|27
|67/32
|K/BB
|62/41
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes will start for the Mets, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
