On Wednesday, Mitch Garver (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Mets.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .279.

Garver enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with three homers.

Garver has gotten a hit in 40 of 59 games this season (67.8%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (23.7%).

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 59), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has had an RBI in 23 games this season (39.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (40.7%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .269 AVG .290 .347 OBP .389 .491 SLG .559 12 XBH 11 6 HR 7 17 RBI 19 37/13 K/BB 22/14 0 SB 0

