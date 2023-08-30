On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .269 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Heim has gotten a hit in 67 of 100 games this season (67.0%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (27.0%).

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has an RBI in 40 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (39.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .272 AVG .266 .330 OBP .325 .533 SLG .386 25 XBH 14 11 HR 4 40 RBI 34 39/15 K/BB 33/16 0 SB 2

