On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Mets.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .282 with 72 walks and 78 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 62nd in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.

In 76.2% of his games this year (99 of 130), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 49 games this year (37.7%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.6% of his games this year (58 of 130), with two or more runs 16 times (12.3%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .296 AVG .268 .378 OBP .366 .508 SLG .391 30 XBH 23 11 HR 4 43 RBI 27 67/32 K/BB 61/40 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings