Mitch Garver -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while batting .276.

In 39 of 58 games this year (67.2%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.9% of his games this season, Garver has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.7% of his games this year (23 of 58), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .269 AVG .286 .347 OBP .375 .491 SLG .527 12 XBH 10 6 HR 6 17 RBI 18 37/13 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings