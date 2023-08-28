Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (73-57) and the New York Mets (60-71) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 28.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (8-7, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.54 ERA).

Rangers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 51, or 60%, of the 85 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 32-21 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 727.

The Rangers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule