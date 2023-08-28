Marcus Semien vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 55 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (15.4%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has had an RBI in 55 games this year (42.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 72 games this year (55.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.280
|AVG
|.276
|.349
|OBP
|.350
|.485
|SLG
|.438
|31
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|41
|35/30
|K/BB
|52/29
|8
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.54 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
