The Phoenix Mercury (9-24) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Wings (18-16) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Footprint Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

The game has no set line.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX

Wings vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 85 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 165.8

Wings vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Dallas' record against the spread is 17-16-0.

There have been 19 Dallas games (out of 33) that went over the total this season.

Wings Performance Insights

In 2023, the Wings are third-best in the league offensively (86.8 points scored per game) and ranked ninth defensively (84.2 points conceded).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.9 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (32.3).

The Wings are fifth in the league in turnovers per game (13.2) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.6).

Beyond the arc, the Wings are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 31.1%.

The Wings are the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.9%).

Dallas takes 29.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 70.7% of its shots, with 79.2% of its makes coming from there.

