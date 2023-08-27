Robbie Grossman and his .424 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (109 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 36 walks while hitting .232.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this season (58.0%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (14.8%).

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Grossman has an RBI in 23 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .234 AVG .230 .309 OBP .322 .383 SLG .399 13 XBH 16 4 HR 4 23 RBI 16 43/17 K/BB 39/19 0 SB 0

