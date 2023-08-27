Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Twins on August 27, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Carlos Correa and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Montgomery Stats
- The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- He's going for his sixth straight quality start.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.204 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 38th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|8.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|9
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 148 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 58 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashing .277/.348/.462 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 118 hits with 34 doubles, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .343/.409/.651 slash line on the season.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 101 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 57 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .227/.308/.403 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 83 hits with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.
- He's slashing .247/.312/.485 on the year.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
