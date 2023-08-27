On Sunday, August 27, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (73-56) visit Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (67-63) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.12 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.41 ERA)

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 84 games this season and won 51 (60.7%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 51-33 (winning 60.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 2-5 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (36.6%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win 14 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West +175 - 2nd

