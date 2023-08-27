On Sunday, Leody Taveras (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .262 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Taveras is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Taveras has recorded a hit in 69 of 112 games this season (61.6%), including 29 multi-hit games (25.9%).

Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (9.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.0% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (36.6%), including 11 multi-run games (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .262 AVG .261 .299 OBP .305 .445 SLG .413 19 XBH 22 8 HR 4 30 RBI 28 50/9 K/BB 46/15 6 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings