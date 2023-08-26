The UTEP Miners (0-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in a CUSA showdown.

UTEP totaled 377.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 74th in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 39th, giving up 351.2 yards per game. Jacksonville State sported the 37th-ranked defense last year (22.9 points allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking 11th-best with 36.2 points per game.

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics (2022)

UTEP Jacksonville State 377.6 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.6 (38th) 351.2 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.8 (102nd) 167.2 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.0 (5th) 210.4 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (101st) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

UTEP Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Gavin Hardison produced 1,976 passing yards (164.7 per game), a 52.5% completion percentage, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Ronald Awatt racked up 734 rushing yards (61.2 per game) and two touchdowns last year.

Deion Hankins put up 701 rushing yards on 140 carries and three touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Tyrin Smith grabbed 72 passes (on 127 targets) for 947 yards (78.9 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Reynaldo Flores also impressed receiving last year. He collected 49 receptions for 539 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 87 times.

Kelly Akharaiyi grabbed 21 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown, putting up 22.9 yards per game last year.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders (2022)

Zion Webb threw 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions while throwing for 1,737 yards by the end of last season (157.9 ypg). He also scored 13 touchdowns on 58.6 rushing yards per game.

Anwar Lewis tallied 820 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Sterling Galban was targeted two times per game and collected 433 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Sean Brown grabbed one touchdown and had 331 receiving yards (30.1 ypg) in 2022.

Ahmad Edwards averaged 22.5 receiving yards per game on 1.5 targets per game a season ago.

