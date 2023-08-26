Nate Lowe -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 140 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 over the course of his last games.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 96 of 127 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (11.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.8% of his games this year, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year (57 of 127), with two or more runs 16 times (12.6%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .296 AVG .266 .378 OBP .362 .508 SLG .391 30 XBH 22 11 HR 4 43 RBI 25 67/32 K/BB 57/37 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings