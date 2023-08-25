The Minnesota Twins (66-62) and the Texas Rangers (72-55) will clash on Friday, August 25 at Target Field, with Sonny Gray starting for the Twins and Dane Dunning toeing the rubber for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (6-6, 3.08 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (9-5, 3.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Marcus Semien hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 51, or 59.3%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 51-35 (winning 59.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+240) Corey Seager 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West +145 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.