Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will look to knock off Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 177 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Texas is second in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 713 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rangers have a combined 1.227 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Dane Dunning (9-5) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Dallas Keuchel 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga

