Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Friday at Target Field against Dane Dunning, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -130 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Rangers matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 7-16, a 30.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 61 of its 126 games with a total this season.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 9-5-0 against the spread.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-24 30-31 30-20 42-34 49-41 23-13

