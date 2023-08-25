Nate Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Twins Player Props
|Rangers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 138 hits.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Lowe is batting .350 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has had a hit in 95 of 126 games this season (75.4%), including multiple hits 36 times (28.6%).
- In 11.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 47 games this season (37.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.296
|AVG
|.262
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.508
|SLG
|.389
|30
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|24
|67/32
|K/BB
|57/37
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Gray (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.08), 28th in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.