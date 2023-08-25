Mitch Garver -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver is batting .273 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Garver has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (36 of 55), with more than one hit 13 times (23.6%).
  • He has homered in nine games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garver has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), with more than one RBI six times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 23
.269 AVG .278
.347 OBP .367
.491 SLG .481
12 XBH 8
6 HR 4
17 RBI 16
37/13 K/BB 19/11
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • The Twins will send Gray (6-6) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks fourth, 1.203 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
