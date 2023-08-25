Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Tennis in the Land
Lin Zhu (No. 48 ranking) will meet Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22) in the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land on Friday, August 25.
Alexandrova carries -165 odds to clinch a spot in the final versus Zhu (+135).
Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information
- Tournament: The Tennis in the Land
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, August 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Lin Zhu
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|+400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+160
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|38.5%
|45.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.5
Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Zhu took down No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 6-1.
- Alexandrova took home the win 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 versus Xinyu Wang in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
- In her 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 21.1 games.
- Zhu has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.4 games per match.
- In her 53 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Alexandrova is averaging 21.4 games per match while winning 55.1% of those games.
- Alexandrova has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 55.2% of those games.
- This is the first time that Zhu and Alexandrova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
