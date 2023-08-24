The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco will square off against the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia at Target Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Rangers have +105 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 47.4%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 7-16 in those contests.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 60 of its 125 games with a total.

The Rangers have posted a record of 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-24 30-30 30-20 42-33 49-40 23-13

