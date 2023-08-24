Jonah Heim vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jonah Heim (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .272 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 65 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 14.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this year (40.6%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (17.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.272
|AVG
|.272
|.330
|OBP
|.332
|.533
|SLG
|.385
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|39/15
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (9-6) out to make his 26th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 18th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 12th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
