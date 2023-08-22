A pair of the league's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 21 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.2) -- take the court when the Dallas Wings (18-14) visit the Minnesota Lynx (15-17) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter and BSSWX
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
Wings vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Wings have compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lynx have covered 16 times in 32 matchups with a spread this year.
  • Dallas has covered the spread four times this season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread four times this year (4-6 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 17 out of the Wings' 31 games have hit the over.
  • So far this season, 17 out of the Lynx's 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

