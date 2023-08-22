On Tuesday, Travis Jankowski (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.

Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In 19 games this season (26.4%), Jankowski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 29 .273 AVG .281 .375 OBP .366 .355 SLG .360 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 8 14/19 K/BB 20/12 12 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings