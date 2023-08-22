Jonah Heim vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .275 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 95), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven home a run in 39 games this season (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.272
|AVG
|.279
|.330
|OBP
|.339
|.533
|SLG
|.394
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|39/15
|K/BB
|28/15
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
