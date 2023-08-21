How to Watch the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Adolis Garcia and Christian Walker will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 172 total home runs.
- Texas is second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .270 batting average.
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (702 total).
- The Rangers are second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- Texas has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.223).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Montgomery is looking to earn his fifth straight quality start in this game.
- Montgomery will look to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 24 outings this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Lucas Giolito
|8/16/2023
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reid Detmers
|8/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-8
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Freddy Peralta
|8/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Adrian Houser
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Joe Mantiply
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
