Nate Lowe vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 134 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 58th in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 74.8% of his 123 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.5% of them.
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 46 games this year (37.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|58
|.296
|AVG
|.260
|.378
|OBP
|.358
|.508
|SLG
|.390
|30
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|22
|67/32
|K/BB
|55/35
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Cecconi (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
