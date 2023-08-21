The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Semien has had a hit in 92 of 124 games this season (74.2%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.1%).

In 15.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has driven home a run in 53 games this season (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 71 games this year (57.3%), including 17 multi-run games (13.7%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 58 .280 AVG .273 .349 OBP .348 .485 SLG .437 31 XBH 22 11 HR 8 40 RBI 39 35/30 K/BB 44/27 8 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings