Madison Keys begins the US Open following her Western & Southern Open finished with a defeat at the hands of Elise Mertens in the round of 64. Keys' first match is against Arantxa Rus (in the round of 128). Keys is +5000 to win at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Keys at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Keys' Next Match

Keys will begin play at the US Open by facing Rus in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Keys is listed at -700 to win her next contest versus Rus.

Madison Keys Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

Keys Stats

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Keys was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 29-ranked Mertens, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.

In 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, Keys has won one title, and her overall record is 30-17.

Keys has a record of 15-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 47 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Keys has averaged 20.1 games.

On hard courts, Keys has played 28 matches over the past 12 months, and 20.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Keys has won 71.0% of her service games, and she has won 38.1% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Keys has claimed 35.4% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.

