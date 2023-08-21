On Monday, Ezequiel Duran (hitting .387 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks while batting .287.

Duran has recorded a hit in 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%), including 29 multi-hit games (29.0%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (14.0%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.0% of his games this season, Duran has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 43 .311 AVG .262 .365 OBP .305 .548 SLG .402 20 XBH 15 11 HR 3 27 RBI 17 55/15 K/BB 46/5 1 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings